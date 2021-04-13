Reckless driving charge filed in crash that killed K.G.'s 'mayor of Tetotum'

The driver of a pickup that was involved in a crash that took the life of a well-known King George County resident in December has been charged with reckless driving.

Michael Leroy McIntire, 74, was indicted this month by a King George grand jury. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.

Roy A. Fenwick Jr., 73, was stopped on his Kubota tractor in the eastbound lane of State Route 218 shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 10 when the tractor was struck by an eastbound 2000 Ford F250 pickup. Fenwick, the owner of Roy’s Seafood, had brought out the tractor to assist a neighbor whose vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch.

After striking the tractor, authorities said, the pickup went into the westbound lane and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram head-on. McIntire and the couple in the Dodge were transported from the scene for medical treatment. Fenwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fenwick, referred to by some as the “mayor of Tetotum,” was an active member of the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department and a life member of King George Fire and Rescue. The county Board of Supervisors observed a moment of silence in his honor after his death.