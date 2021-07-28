Records say suspect in attack on Fredericksburg police officer had martial arts training

The man accused of pummeling a Fredericksburg police officer last week in Central Park had training as a mixed martial arts fighter, court records state.

Joshua J. Duggins, 31, is charged with malicious wounding and assault on a law-enforcement officer. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Officer F.P. Murphy was in the Walmart parking lot shortly after 6:30 a.m. July 21 when he noticed a man breaking into a white Chevrolet pickup in the area of Sky Zone.

When Murphy approached what an affidavit described as being a man "of very large stature," the man attacked the officer, pinned him on the ground and struck him repeatedly, the affidavits state.

Two bystanders, including a woman who pounded the suspect with a baseball bat in an effort to get the man off Murphy, helped rescue the officer. Murphy was treated at Mary Washington Hospital for head injuries.

The search warrants gave police the authority to search the vehicle for fingerprints and other evidence of an attempted larceny. Police also received permission to search Duggins' hands and knuckles for DNA related to the assault on Murphy.

Duggins has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.

