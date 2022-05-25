Registered sex offender facing new charges in Stafford

A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after someone reported that he was hanging around a school bus stop in Stafford County, police said.

Deputies R.A. Weatherholtz and W.M. Isenberg responded to Hidden Lake Drive in response to a call about a suspicious person, Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The caller said the man is a sex offender and that it was illegal for him to be hanging around such places as school bus stops, playgrounds and schools.

When deputies confronted the man, Kimmitz said, he gave them what turned out to be a false name. Police determined that the man was Teddy Morrow, the person the caller had reported.

Morrow, 45, of Orange County was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, identity theft and loitering in proximity to children as a sex offender. Kimmitz said while deputies were at the scene, two school buses dropped off children at the bus stop.

Court records show that Morrow was convicted in August 2015 in Louisa County Circuit Court of carnal knowledge with a child between the ages of 13 and 15. He has had three probation violations since then.

Morrow was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

