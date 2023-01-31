Repeat embezzler sentenced to 3 months in prison

A man who stole nearly $20,000 from a Spotsylvania County business was ordered Monday to serve three months in prison.

Edward Eugene Williams Jr., 54, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 10 years with all but three months suspended. A number of other charges were dropped.

Special prosecutor Jay Chichester said Williams was working at Ashley Furniture when the thefts took place in 2021. Chichester said Williams was changing the amounts on receipts and having items shipped to his house. Police found much of the ill-gotten merchandise during a search of the home.

Williams was ordered to make restitution of more than $19,700.

Williams was convicted in 2014 of embezzling nearly $113,000 while working as an Information Technologies specialist at Strong Tower Ministries on Ferry Road in southern Stafford County. He received a suspended three-year sentence on that conviction.

Chichester, a Stafford prosecutor, said Williams faces the possibility of having to serve some of that suspended sentence in light of his new convictions.