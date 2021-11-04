Repeat offender arrested for intoxicated driving again

A man with six DUI convictions was arrested in Stafford County early Wednesday and accused of driving intoxicated for at least the seventh time, police said.

First Sgt. D.F. Purcell Jr. was in the area of U.S. 1 and Enon Road at 12:18 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle traveling far below the speed limit and failing to stay in its lane, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Purcell stopped the vehicle and noticed a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, police said. Deputy J.K. Griffith arrived to assist Purcell and found a half empty can of beer on the front passenger floorboard.

William Henry Wade, 59, of Spotsylvania County was charged with felony DUI, driving on a revoked license, DUI on a revoked license, obstruction of justice, refusing to take a breath or blood test, drinking while driving and two registration violations.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22 in Stafford General District Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.