Rhoadesville man gets three-month sentence in dispute over socks

A man who displayed a gun during a dispute last year involving mismatched socks was ordered Monday to serve three months in prison.

Howard Thomas Waugh, 63, of Rhoadesville was sentenced in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to three years, with all but three months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Vakos, the case against Waugh stemmed from an Aug. 27, 2020, incident in the parking lot of Durango’s in the 4200 block of Plank Road.

Two women in their 20s were selling bags containing socks and other items. Waugh used his credit card to make a $20 purchase from the women.

Waugh later followed the women into the parking lot and told them they needed to give everyone their money back. He said the mismatched socks in his bag were not what he was expecting.

One of the women called the police after Waugh displayed a gun and made a threat. Waugh, who had walked out of sight by the time deputies arrived, initially denied pulling a gun and told police he simply wanted his money back after being “ripped off.”