Road-rage incident ends in arrest in Stafford, police say

A Chesterfield man picked up several charges and a trip to the regional jail following a road-rage incident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies went to the southbound lanes at 3:17 p.m. in response to a reported brandishing. The alleged victim reported that he was driving south when he merged into the far right lane in front of a BMW sedan driven by a man.

The suspect then accelerated and passed the victim on the right shoulder of the road, the release said. He pulled in front of the victim, slammed on his brakes and displayed a rifle, according to the victim’s story.

Deputy E.E. West was on the interstate and stopped the suspect’s vehicle two miles south of the Courthouse Road exit and made what police described as a “high-risk” traffic stop. The suspect was detained without incident and a loaded rifle was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Estanislo Javier Martinez, 22, was charged with brandishing, transporting a loaded rifle on a highway, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving. He is free on bond.

—Keith Epps

