Robbery suspect arrested after allegedly trying to cash checks

A King George man accused of breaking into a county car dealership last week was arrested Monday in Fredericksburg, police said.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said police were called early Nov. 30 after an employee at Elite Auto Nation on U.S. 301 discovered a burglary. Glass had been broken out of an exterior window, and some vehicle keys and a 2019 Kia Forte were missing.

Tony Bae, 31, a former employee at the business, was identified as the suspect after police reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, Wharton said. Warrants were obtained charging him with burglary and grand larceny of a vehicle in King George. The vehicle was recovered that same day, Wharton said.

On Monday, according to police, Bae was arrested after he tried to cash one of the stolen checks in Fredericksburg. He was later charged in the city with nine counts of larceny of checks or bank notes.

Bae is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.