Ruther Glen man convicted in Spotsylvania home-invasion robbery

A Ruther Glen man was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison after being convicted of a home-invasion robbery in Spotsylvania County that occurred last year.

Christopher M. Fowler Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to burglary and robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years, with all but five years suspended.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kelly Green, the robbery took place in the 1900 block of Mount Olive Road in Spotsylvania on June 27, 2020. A man wearing a blue hat, dark fleece jacket and a vest with "POLICE" on it crashed through the door, holding what appeared to be a shotgun.

After saying, "Police, I have a bounty," the robber ordered the victim and his nephew onto the ground and zip-tied the victim's hands. He then took $3,400 that was hidden in the victim's couch cushion and fled. The nephew fired shots at the fleeing suspect, but missed, court records state.

Well over a month later, court records state, a woman told police that Fowler and another man had committed the robbery. No one else has been charged in connection with the robbery.