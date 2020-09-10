Ruther Glen man convicted of shooting at ex-girlfriend and her grandfather

A man who fired shots at his former girlfriend and her grandfather earlier this year was convicted of two felony charges Thursday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.

Thomas Hale Jr., 22, of Ruther Glen pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kelly Green, Deputy T. Norman went to 4001 Pinebrook Court the morning of March 26 in response to a reported shooting. Hale had shown up at the residence to drop off a child he had in common with the female victim.

The victim told police that she had broken up with Hale the previous night and that Hale had gotten angry because he suspected she was seeing someone else.

Court records state that after returning to his car, Hale went to the woman's car and smashed the drivers side window. After the woman and her grandfather asked him what he was doing, Hale returned to his vehicle and emerged with a handgun.

He then walked toward the woman and her grandfather and fired six shots in their direction. No bullets struck the victims, but the man told police that two of the shots passed so close to his head that he could feel them. The woman's vehicle was struck by some of the bullets.