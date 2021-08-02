Sanity questions cloud case of Stafford man accused of killing grandfather

Charges against a man accused of killing his grandfather two years ago in Stafford County remain in limbo because of issues surrounding the man’s sanity and competence.

Brandon Lee Cohen, 27, of Stafford was arrested on July 21, 2019, after 78-year-old Thomas E. Ennis Jr. was shot to death inside a home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park. According to court records, Cohen called 911 and reported that he’d killed his grandfather and was taken into custody without incident.

Cohen is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Two doctors, one hired by the defense and one by the prosecution, have determined that Cohen was insane at the time of the offense.

Prosecutor Amy Casey and defense attorney Julia Dillon had tentatively agreed to have Cohen plead not guilty by reason of insanity. He was supposed to enter that plea in November, but Dillon informed that court that she was having difficulty communicating with Cohen about the proposed plea, court records show.

Court records show that Cohen wants a trial and continues to insist that he acted in self-defense, though there is no evidence that Ennis did anything to trigger what the prosecution says was an unprovoked attack.