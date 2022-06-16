Scottsville man pleads guilty to molestation charges in Stafford

A man whose molestation of two young girls came to light after he sent an apology note to their mother pleaded guilty to three felony charges Thursday.

Norman John Gendron, 65, of Scottsville, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to object sexual penetration, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

As part of a plea agreement, two charges that carry automatic life sentences were changed to charges that carry possible life sentences. In addition, Gendron was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 6.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, Gendron sent flowers and a card to the victims' mother in December in which he wrote he was sorry for what he did to her children and had no excuse. He wrote that he was a "nasty, foul, dirty old man who [expletive] up and did monstrous things."

The girls, ages 6 and 8, hadn't told anyone about the abuse but acknowledged it after being questioned by the mother.

Gendron said the abuse took place in the basement of a home in Stafford County, court records state. He initially told police the abuse was an "accident" that was attributable in part to chemotherapy.

Lindsey said other localities have been notified of Gendron's actions, including one in New York where Gendron worked as an elementary school bus driver following his retirement.

