Scrawled bomb threat forces early dismissal at James Monroe High School

For the second time in less than a week, James Monroe High School students were dismissed early Monday as the result of a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall, school officials said.

Officials cleared the Fredericksburg school Monday after someone wrote a threat to blow up the building on a wall in a girls bathroom. Police, other emergency workers and a dog responded to the school to search for any potentially harmful device. Nothing was found.

Superintendent Marci Catlett said the decision was made to send the students home because such searches normally take as long as three hours. By that time, Catlett said, the school day would have been just about over.

A similar writing was discovered on another wall about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a boys bathroom in another part of the building, Catlett said. The school day was just about over, so the students were allowed to leave a few minutes early.

Catlett said school officials and police are investigating the incidents and are hopeful of determining who is responsible.

Marcus Petty, the principal at James Monroe, said the school is planning extra security measures at least for the near future. They include having personnel monitor areas without camera surveillance, such as the bathrooms and locker rooms. Students will also be required to sign in and out of classrooms and bathrooms.

Petty said officials will review surveillance footage in hopes of getting an idea about who might be leaving the writings.

“The vast majority of our students do what they are supposed to do, but there are always a few who disrupt things for everyone,” Petty said. “We will do everything we can to make sure all of our students have a safe learning environment.”

Catlett said an assembly is scheduled for Tuesday to talk with students about the problems caused by false bomb threats and the possible repercussions of making them.