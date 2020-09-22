Search in Stafford ends with arrest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Stafford County man was arrested late Monday following a nearly 90-minute search that included a drone and a bloodhound, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Pribble Lane in southern Stafford at 10:09 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Deputies were told the suspect had assaulted someone at the home before fleeing into the nearby woods.

Deputies were told the suspect was intoxicated and possibly armed with a handgun, Kimmitz said.

A county drone team was brought in to check the woods from above, while the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office brought in a bloodhound to assist with the ground search.

The suspect was spotted by the drone at 11:34 p.m. walking on Little Whim Road. He laid on the ground and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Dallas Cousins, 37, was charged with assault and battery and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. No firearm was found.

