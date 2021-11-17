Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in North Stafford robberies

Police suspect that a young man who robbed a store in North Stafford Wednesday afternoon is the same person who robbed a nearby business last week.

Wednesday’s robbery occurred about 2 p.m. at Tobacco & More in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a young man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money. He fled toward Furnace Road with an undisclosed amount.

Deputies were searching for the suspect Wednesday night. The robber is described as a thin black male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes and a mask. He was also carrying a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD plus the tip to 274-637.

Kimmitz said an individual fitting the same description robbed the nearby Sheetz early Nov. 11. That robber also produced a knife and got away with money before fleeing toward Furnace Road.

