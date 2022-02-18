 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired at Colonial Beach police officer, authorities say

The Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office is heading an investigation into an incident Thursday evening during which someone fired shots toward a Colonial Beach police officer.

According to Sheriff C.O. Balderson and a news release from Colonial Beach police, the incident took place about 7:30 p.m. Police were responding to a call regarding two masked men running in the area of Riverwood Apartments when an officer in a marked vehicle noticed two suspicious people and attempted to make contact with them.

The men took off running, and other officers came to assist in a search. Balderson said one officer was on Euclid Street when a gunman fired four shots in his direction. The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

Balderson said four shell casings were recovered, but it remained unclear Friday who fired the shots and why.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804/493-8066 or Colonial Beach police at 804/224-7612.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

