Shots fired into another home in Spotsylvania County

For the third time in less than two weeks, a Spotsylvania County residence has been fired into by someone in a vehicle.

The most recent drive-by shooting took place early Thursday in the 7900 block of Cherry Tree Drive, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said. As with the previous two cases, no one was injured, but Scott said small children were inside the home when several rounds entered.

The shooting took place between 3:30 and 5 a.m., Scott said, but no one called police until 7:30 a.m. Bullet holes were seen in the front of the home, and shell casings were recovered outside the home and in the road.

Scott said witnesses later told police they heard shooting about 3:30 a.m., while at least one witness said the shooting was closer to 5 a.m. No one called police after hearing the shots, Scott said, including the victims.

It was the third recent incident in the county involving shooting into occupied homes. About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, someone fired multiple rounds into a townhouse in the 3600 block of Timber Ridge Drive.

On Oct. 10, someone fired shots into a home in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road before speeding off in a vehicle.

Scott said it remains unclear why the homes were targeted or if the shootings are related.

