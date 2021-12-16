Single-vehicle crash in Orange kills driver, injures passenger

A Virginia State Police trooper is investigating a crash in Orange County last week that killed a Barboursville man and critically injured a 20-year-old Fredericksburg man.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said the single-vehicle crash took place Dec. 10 about 11:30 p.m. on State Route 655 just east of State Route 20. Coffey said a 2013 Ford Focus was heading east when it crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off the left side of the road and overturned just before colliding with a power pole.

The driver, 40-year-old John R. Herndon of Barboursville, died at the scene. The Fredericksburg passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment. The passenger, who was not named by police, was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

