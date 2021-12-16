 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single-vehicle crash in Orange kills driver, injures passenger
0 comments
alert top story

Single-vehicle crash in Orange kills driver, injures passenger

{{featured_button_text}}

A Virginia State Police trooper is investigating a crash in Orange County last week that killed a Barboursville man and critically injured a 20-year-old Fredericksburg man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sgt. Brent Coffey said the single-vehicle crash took place Dec. 10 about 11:30 p.m. on State Route 655 just east of State Route 20. Coffey said a 2013 Ford Focus was heading east when it crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off the left side of the road and overturned just before colliding with a power pole.

The driver, 40-year-old John R. Herndon of Barboursville, died at the scene. The Fredericksburg passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment. The passenger, who was not named by police, was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert