Social media post helps lead police to woman accused in Stafford hit and run

A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart a couple of hours later was arrested after leaving a clue for police on social media, police said.

Both alleged offenses took place Friday, police said, one on Barrett Heights Road in North Stafford and the second at the Walmart in Washington Square in southern Stafford. Victoria Myers, 23, of Stafford County, is charged with grand larceny, hit and run and driving suspended.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a gray Mercedes Benz struck the back of the school bus about 7:53 a.m. The driver, described by witnesses as having pink hair, drove away with visible front-end damage. No one was injured in the collision.

Kimmitz said the Sheriff's Office received numerous calls after Myers made a social media post seeking help in getting spare parts for her damaged Mercedes. She had pink hair in her profile picture.

About two hours after the school bus incident, Deputy C.R. Szentkuti responded to the Walmart theft and developed Myers as a suspect.

Police obtained a search warrant for Myers' home and found stolen items, including hoverboards and a turntable. They also recovered a "Be Happy" Snoopy shirt the suspect appeared to be wearing during the theft, Kimmitz said.

Police also got surveillance video of the getaway car from the Walmart theft and noticed that it matched the description of the Mercedes in the school bus collision.

Myers was arrested for the hit and run on Monday. By then her hair color was different.

