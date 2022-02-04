Special prosecutor weighing charges in Spotsylvania fatal shooting case

A decision is expected soon on whether charges will be filed in the November shooting death of a 25-year-old Spotsylvania County man, a special prosecutor said Thursday.

Joshua B. Yezierski, 25, was shot multiple times early Nov. 27 at the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village in Spotsylvania, police reported. His shooter remained at the scene and is identified in court records, but his name is not being printed because no charges have been filed.

Caroline County prosecutors have been asked to handle the case because the victim had a connection to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office. Caroline Commonwealth's Attorney John Mahoney said a decision could come by the end of next week.

According to court records, the incident began shortly after 4 a.m. in an apartment the victim shared with his girlfriend. The woman told police that Yezierski began breaking things in the home and acting "erratically."

The woman said that after she got him out of the home, he began kicking the locked door and hitting the wall with a towel rod. Witnesses said the man then pulled a fire alarm, causing a number of residents to leave their homes.

Court records state that police were told that the man then swung the rod at several residents, including the shooter and the shooter's brother. The shooter told police that he moved his brother out of the way and shot Yezierski several times.

