Spotsy man arrested in drug investigation

A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Spotsylvania County man and the seizure of more than $850,000 worth of assets, including $630,000 in cash, police said.

David Verand Sparks, 52, is charged with distributing illegal drugs.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the county narcotics unit began an investigation into suspected cocaine dealing by Sparks in May. Sparks was arrested last week after police raided three homes believed to be connected to his operation.

In addition to the cash, Skebo said, police seized six ounces of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana and small amounts of heroin, ecstasy and various pills.

Also seized were guns, a 2009 Maserati Grand Turismo and a 2014 Nissan Maxima.

Sparks is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

The Fredericksburg Police Department, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the FBI and the DEA assisted in the investigation.

