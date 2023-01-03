Spotsy man charged after alleged sexual offenses with a minor

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with rape and other offenses stemming from alleged incidents that took place in Prince William County between October 2020 and October 2022, police said.

Lowell Oliver Jr., 39, is also charged with indecent liberties, object sexual penetration and sodomy. He was jailed in Prince William but has since been released on bond, court records show.

According to police, county detectives and Child Protective Services began an investigation after being informed of multiple attacks that occurred at a home in Woodbridge. The victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time, identified Oliver as the attacker and said there were multiple offense dates.

The victim told a family member, who contacted CPS. The investigation concluded Friday and Oliver was taken into custody.