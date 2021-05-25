Spotsy man charged after police find a body in his car in Miami

A Spotsylvania County man who was arrested in October after the remains of a missing man were found in a car he wrecked in the Miami area has now been charged with murder in Prince William County.

Robert A.D. Coltrain, 25, who was living in the 7200 block of Mackay Court in Spotsylvania at the time of the incident, was charged Monday in Prince William with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Brian Trotter of Triangle sometime between Oct. 17 and 25.

According to Prince William police, Trotter left his home Oct. 17 to travel to Washington with Coltrain, who was described as his friend.

A few days later, Trotter's family reported him missing after being unable to reach him. He remained missing until Oct. 25, when the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Miami-Dade area.

Police discovered Trotter's remains after smelling a foul odor coming from the truck. An autopsy revealed that Trotter had been shot multiple times. A gun believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the car.

Coltrain was initially charged in Florida, but police said the investigation revealed that the slaying occurred in Prince William.

Police said Coltrain will be extradited from Florida to stand trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26 in Prince William General District Court.

