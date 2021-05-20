Spotsy man charged with attempted burglary of nearby home

A Spotsylvania County man was charged with attempted burglary this week after being caught on a surveillance camera that was installed following an earlier burglary that is still under investigation, court records show.
According to court records, a woman was in her bedroom in the 11900 block of North Dickinson Drive in Spotsylvania after midnight on March 23 when she woke up to find a masked man rummaging through her dresser.
Detective R. Jacques wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that the woman asked the intruder, "what are you doing?" The man told her to keep her mouth shut and to be still. He did not harm her.
The intruder took money, a cell phone and prescription medication that belonged to the woman's deceased husband. The broken cell phone was recovered a short distance away.
Jacques wrote that the burglar had entered the house by breaking out a side window on the attached garage. Following the burglary, the woman's family installed video surveillance at the home.
On May 8, the surveillance camera recorded a man opening the storm door and apparently trying to get into the house. Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bradley R. Hord, who recently moved into a home on the same block.
Hord was arrested May 14 and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Jacques wrote that Hord had already been questioned about the March break-in at the same house and denied any involvement. The search warrant allows police to search Hord's home for evidence related to that burglary or any other crimes.
Hord is also facing charges in Louisa County in connection to a church break-in in August when he was living there, court records show. Jacques wrote that Hord called police six times shortly after the March burglary on North Dickinson Drive to report a burglary at his own home, but no evidence of a burglary was ever found.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404