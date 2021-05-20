Spotsy man charged with attempted burglary of nearby home

A Spotsylvania County man was charged with attempted burglary this week after being caught on a surveillance camera that was installed following an earlier burglary that is still under investigation, court records show.

According to court records, a woman was in her bedroom in the 11900 block of North Dickinson Drive in Spotsylvania after midnight on March 23 when she woke up to find a masked man rummaging through her dresser.

Detective R. Jacques wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that the woman asked the intruder, "what are you doing?" The man told her to keep her mouth shut and to be still. He did not harm her.

The intruder took money, a cell phone and prescription medication that belonged to the woman's deceased husband. The broken cell phone was recovered a short distance away.

Jacques wrote that the burglar had entered the house by breaking out a side window on the attached garage. Following the burglary, the woman's family installed video surveillance at the home.

On May 8, the surveillance camera recorded a man opening the storm door and apparently trying to get into the house. Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bradley R. Hord, who recently moved into a home on the same block.