Spotsy man dies in motorcycle crash

A Spotsylvania man was killed late Saturday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the county, police said.

Domonique L. Johnson, 21, was riding his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle west on State Route 3 near Market Street about 10:40 p.m., Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

Coffey said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse that was westbound in the right lane.

Johnson was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet.

The Chevrolet driver, a 33-year-old Locust Grove resident, was not injured in the crash. His three passengers were also uninjured, Coffey said, and everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.