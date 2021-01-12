Spotsy man gets another year for scheme to smuggle drugs into Rappahannock Regional Jail

A man who was part of a wide-ranging scheme to smuggle drugs into the Rappahannock Regional Jail was ordered Tuesday to serve one year in prison.

Kody Eli Banks, 28, of Spotsylvania County, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to six years in prison, with five years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge; in exchange for his plea, prosecutor Gregory Holt agreed to drop a number of other charges.

According to court records, Detective R.D. Haney headed an investigation that began in March after jail employees found suboxone strips in two envelopes. Suboxone is a schedule 3 narcotic that can be medically prescribed to assist in the treatment of opiate addiction.

Investigators listened to hundreds of hours of jail calls and learned that a number of people, both in and outside the jail, were involved in the conspiracy.

Court records allege that Banks, who was jailed at the time for a probation violation, got his girlfriend to meet with inmate Darnell Richardson’s mother, Juanita Miller, at Richardson’s home near Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania. Authorities allege that the girlfriend got suboxone strips from Miller and mailed them to the jail, but the strips were intercepted by authorities.

