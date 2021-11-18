 Skip to main content
Spotsy man killed in Rockbridge County crash
Spotsy man killed in Rockbridge County crash

A Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Rockbridge County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts said the crash occurred at 7:23 p.m. on Interstate 81, one mile north of Old Buena Vista Road. A northbound 2002 Ford Escape ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, 64-year-old David O'Brian Boxley, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

