Spotsy man killed in Rockbridge County crash

A Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Rockbridge County, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts said the crash occurred at 7:23 p.m. on Interstate 81, one mile north of Old Buena Vista Road. A northbound 2002 Ford Escape ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver, 64-year-old David O'Brian Boxley, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today