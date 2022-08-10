Spotsy man pleads guilty to setting house on fire in 2020

A Spotsylvania County man who set his neighbor’s house on fire in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to arson of an occupied dwelling.

Jeffrey Ryan Crandall, 41, entered the plea in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Kelly Green and defense attorney Anna Lindemann, a burglary charge and a second arson charge were dropped.

According to court records, a house at 6 Roanoke Court was in flames when firefighters arrived on Nov. 6, 2020. Investigators determined that two fires had been intentionally set in a basement-level laundry room and an outside air-conditioning unit.

No people were home at the time, and two dogs inside the house survived. The house sustained significant damage.

Witnesses told authorities that a man fitting Crandall’s description was seen leaving the fire scene and entering a nearby home. Crandall, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes mostly theft-related offenses, was living at a neighboring house at the time.

Crandall’s house was searched and items were found that connected him to the fire. In addition, Crandall called 911 a couple of days later for what he claimed was road rash from a motorcycle crash. He was transported to a Richmond hospital for what doctors determined were burn-related injuries.

It remains unclear why the victims were targeted, as Crandall and the victims had no prior altercations. The plea agreement indicates that the prosecution believes Crandall’s drug issues were a contributing factor.

Crandall is facing a prison sentence of between five years to life in prison.