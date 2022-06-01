Spotsy man sentenced for role in string of 7-Eleven robberies

A Spotsylvania County man who was involved in several armed robberies at area 7-Eleven stores in 2020 was ordered Wednesday to serve three years in prison.

James Henry Little, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in Stafford Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years with 12 years suspended.

Little has already been convicted of a similar robbery in King George County and has a case pending in Westmoreland County. He is scheduled to be sentenced in King George later this month.

The Stafford County robbery occurred early Nov. 23, 2020, at the Ferry Farm 7-Eleven at 219 Kings Highway in southern Stafford. The store has since closed.

Court records state that at least two people entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Stores in Colonial Beach and at the corner of U.S. 301 and State Route 205 in King George were robbed that same morning. Little was identified as the robber with the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

One of his accomplices, Micah Watkins, has already pled guilty in King George and has a case pending in Westmoreland. Watkins was identified on surveillance camera footage and named Little as his accomplice. Little then confessed when he was questioned by police, court records state.

The second suspect in the Stafford robbery, Kylie Suttle, still has charges pending in Stafford.

