Spotsy man sentenced for sexual assault

A Spotsylvania County man who sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve 20 years in prison.

Christopher T. Pullen, 41, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 45 years with 25 years suspended. Judge Ricardo Rigual's sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

Pullen was previously convicted by a jury of abduction with the intent to defile and forcible sodomy. He was acquitted of a second sodomy charge.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Pullen and a woman in her early 20s met on the social media app Tinder.

The woman drove from Alexandria to the Todds Tavern area, where the pair had drinks and consensual sex inside a recreational vehicle on Sept. 25, 2019.

The woman said she was getting ready to leave when Pullen displayed what was described as a combination taser/flashlight and demanded additional sex acts that the woman did not want to engage in.

The woman eventually escaped from the RV and drove away naked. She later stopped and put on her clothes before ending up at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

The ensuing investigation led to Pullen, who initially told police he'd had sex with three different women that week and wasn't sure which one police were talking about. But he had sent text messages to the victim in which he admitted that things may have gone too far during what he said was "role-playing."

Adams said the 2019 incident was Pullen's third crime against three different women in less than three years, though the other incidents involved misdemeanors. He had multiple convictions in Spotsylvania and Stafford County for violating protective orders.

Pullen offered several explanations for why the victim would have lied, including her being enlisted by a distant family member as part of a plot to steal land from him.