Spotsy man sentenced to nearly 8 years in domestic altercation

A Spotsylvania County man was ordered Monday to serve nearly eight years in prison for holding a former girlfriend’s daughter against her will during a domestic altercation in 2019.

Adrian Earl Belcarris, 39, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 11 years with three years and four months suspended. Judge William Glover’s active sentence of seven years and eight months was at the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

The charges stem from an early Oct. 24, 2019, dispute involving Belcarris and a woman. At some point, the girl testified at Belcarris’ trial, Belcarris refused to let the woman and her daughter leave the bedroom.

The girl claimed that after the mother got out of the home, Belcarris grabbed her by the throat, dragged her upstairs and sexually assaulted her. But a jury cleared Belcarris of multiple charges involving the girl, including sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and abduction with the intent to defile. If he had been convicted of those offenses, he would have received a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland presented evidence at trial that Belcarris’ DNA was recovered from the girl’s body. But defense attorney Tara–Beth Coleman argued that the DNA could have gotten there by some means other than a sexual assault.

Charges involving the mother were dismissed prior to the February trial. Belcarris admitted holding the girl against her will, but he denied any sexual activity involving the child.

