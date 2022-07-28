Spotsy man strikes plea deal in case of botched robbery that left one dead

A Spotsylvania County man Thursday agreed to a plea deal which calls for him to serve a maximum of seven years in prison for his role in a botched robbery in 2019 during which his friend was killed.

Jevante Lemroy Ellis, 25, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, another conspiracy charge was dropped.

Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24, at which time he will face no more than seven years to serve.

The charges against Ellis stem from a Dec. 4, 2019, incident in the 11600 block of Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Noah Waters. Waters was shot and killed during the incident. Foster L. Brooks is serving a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

According to the evidence, Ellis had arranged to purchase an ounce of marijuana from a woman that day. Brooks was with the woman in the parking lot where the deal was to take place when Ellis got into a vehicle with them to make the transaction.

Waters then approached the vehicle wearing a mask and holding a gun, court records state. After seeing Waters coming toward them, Brooks grabbed his AR-15 pistol and fired six shots through the windshield of his vehicle and five more shots from an open window or door.

Ellis got out of the car and went to retrieve the gun from Waters, who was lying on the ground. Waters was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ellis later told police that he and Waters had planned to rob the woman of the marijuana that he was supposed to purchase. He also admitted disposing of the gun that Waters had at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that one of the shots entered the left side of Waters’ back and exited through the center of his chest.