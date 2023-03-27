A Spotsylvania County man who fired a shot during a 2021 dispute with a tow-truck driver was ordered Monday to serve just over two years in prison.

Devin Chewning, 22, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to possessing a firearm as a felon and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of six years with all but two years and four months suspended.

According to police and court records, Chewning was free on bond as the result of another shooting incident when a tow-truck driver showed up to the 5600 block of Brentwood Lane early June 10, 2021. As the driver was hooking up a car in preparation to tow it, Chewning’s girlfriend confronted him. During that part of the altercation, the young woman assaulted the driver and was punched in the face.

Chewning came to the door and fired a shot before going back into the home. He was on bond at the time as the result of an incident a couple of months earlier during which someone fired shots at another motorist in Spotsylvania. Chewning was eventually cleared of those charges.

Chewning has already spent more than a year in jail since his initial arrest.