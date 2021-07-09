Spotsy man to serve two years in prison for molesting a teenager

A Spotsylvania County man who molested a teenage girl was ordered Friday to serve two years in prison.

Christopher Ryan Ross, 35, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 15 years with all but two years suspended. Two years was the maximum active sentence Ross could have received as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost requested a shorter sentence from Judge Ricardo Rigual. He said that except for that night, Ross had lived a good life and had no prior criminal history.

“He made a bad decision with lifelong ramifications,” Frost said. “Now he’s going to be a registered pervert for the rest of his life.”

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, the 16-year-old girl and Ross, who she once referred to as an uncle, were staying in the same home on Cherry Tree Drive in Spotsylvania when the attack took place on April 3, 2019.

The girl’s parents were both in jail, and Ross was one of the adults who was supposed to be caring for her.