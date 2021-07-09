Spotsy man to serve two years in prison for molesting a teenager

A Spotsylvania County man who molested a teenage girl was ordered Friday to serve two years in prison.
Christopher Ryan Ross, 35, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 15 years with all but two years suspended. Two years was the maximum active sentence Ross could have received as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.
Defense attorney Eugene Frost requested a shorter sentence from Judge Ricardo Rigual. He said that except for that night, Ross had lived a good life and had no prior criminal history.
“He made a bad decision with lifelong ramifications,” Frost said. “Now he’s going to be a registered pervert for the rest of his life.”
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, the 16-year-old girl and Ross, who she once referred to as an uncle, were staying in the same home on Cherry Tree Drive in Spotsylvania when the attack took place on April 3, 2019.
The girl’s parents were both in jail, and Ross was one of the adults who was supposed to be caring for her.
On that night, the girl was asleep when an intoxicated Ross came into her room and began fondling her, court records state. He then brought her into the hall and had her perform a sex act.
He later took the girl downstairs and attempted to perform another sex act. The girl ran upstairs, and Ross left her alone for the rest of the night.
The next morning, court records state, Ross told the girl that he’d been drunk the night before and to not tell anyone what had happened.
The girl didn’t tell anyone, but wrote about the night in her diary. Another adult later read the diary, and the Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
Ross initially denied the accusations, but later admitted it. He told police that he was so intoxicated that he doesn’t remember much about that night.
Sweeney argued that there was no reason to give Ross anything but two years and noted that the victim told authorities that Ross had “ruined her life.”
In court records, Sweeney wrote that she agreed to the two-year cap because of “evidentiary issues” and to keep the victim from having to testify. Sweeney wrote that the decision was made after consulting with the victim and her family.
