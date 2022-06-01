Spotsy police seek help finding driver in fatal hit and run

Spotsylvania investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who killed a 32-year-old Burke man late Tuesday in the county.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the area of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive at 11:24 p.m. and found a dead man on the side of the road just east of the intersection with visible injuries. The victim was identified as Keith Lawrence Bullard.

Skebo said an accident reconstruction team determined that a vehicle traveling east on Harrison Road struck the man and left the scene. Several vehicle parts were left behind as the result of the violent impact, Skebo said.

Investigators determined that the suspect vehicle is a 2012 or 2013 silver Hyundai Azera, likely with significant front-end, passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked to call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822. Crime Solvers offers anonymity and cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

