Spotsy School Board member denied protective order against constituent

A Spotsylvania County School Board member's attempt to obtain a protective order against one of her harshest critics was denied Wednesday by a judge.

Dawn Shelley was seeking legal restraint against county resident Roy Searles, who Shelley said has been harassing her through emails and other methods. She had previously obtained a preliminary order that called for Searles to stay away from her, including attending School Board meetings, and was seeking a more permanent order.

Judge Jane Reynolds ruled Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court that the issues raised by Shelley do not merit a protective order. She said some of Shelley's complaints would be more suited to possible criminal charges, and pointed out there is no claim that Searles has actually threatened Shelley.

In her complaint, Shelley wrote that Searles has been bombarding her with emails that she said were, at least in part, meant to intimidate her. She said the email frequency increased last year, and said Searles has screamed at her during School Board meetings.

Shelley said she now fears for her safety in regards to Searles and pointed out an Aug. 19 incident in which she claimed Searles followed her in the parking lot after a meeting and followed her as she drove away. She said at one point she thought Searles' truck was going to hit her.

She also accused Searles of being behind various websites in which she is referred to by such names as "Shameful Shelley" and "Jezabel."

"I am fearful of Mr. Searles," Shelley told the judge. "I am not safe. I am a single woman who lives alone."

After the brief hearing, Searles said that Shelley is upset because he disagrees with her politically. He said that if Shelley got her way, "she would make it illegal for a constituent to contact an elected official. Is that what this country is coming to?"

After dismissing the request, Reynolds said Shelley has 10 days to appeal the decision.