A Spotsylvania County woman who tried to kill her ex-boyfriend last year in Louisa County was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and other charges Wednesday in Louisa Circuit Court.

Erann E.P. Ohse, 25, also pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted armed burglary, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, destruction of property and eluding police. A codefendant, 26-year-old Andrew Poindexter of King George County, previously pleaded guilty to many of the same charges, plus possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

According to Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire, Ohse had a brief romantic relationship with the male resident that ended in February 2022. On March 29, Ohse and Poindexter traveled from the Fredericksburg area to Louisa in Poindexter's Chevrolet Camaro.

McGuire said they showed up at the ex-boyfriend's home wearing ski masks and armed with handguns and multiple magazines of ammunition. After unsuccessfully trying to force their way through the front door, Ohse fired 10 9mm rounds into the ex-boyfriend's bedroom window, striking a young woman in the shoulder.

The victims called 911 with a vehicle description, and a responding deputy saw the Camaro leaving the area. A chase during which speeds reached 120 mph ended near the Hanover County line, and the suspects were taken into custody. A 9mm handgun was recovered, along with ski masks, an empty magazine, disposable gloves and nearly a pound of marijuana.

Prosecutor Alex Goodman said, "these two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they'll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County."

Ohse will face up to 63 years in prison when she is sentenced May 10. Poindexter's sentencing is scheduled for May 31; he faces up to 70 years in prison.