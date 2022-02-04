Spotsy woman pleads guilty to killing, dismembering Stafford man

Thomas’ attorney, Jim Ilijevich, tried Friday to get Thomas released on bond. Judge Ricardo Rigual soundly rejected that request.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Sands, Meeks and Samuels were drug dealers who were romantically involved. Thomas was a friend of Samuels and attended the same high school.

Sands referred to what sounded like a relatively minor conflict between Meeks and Whetzel in which Whetzel told her to stop selling drugs to one of his friends. That friend had overdosed on drugs he obtained from Meeks, but survived, the prosecutor said.

Sands, who meticulously went through a series of cellphone trackings, text messages and pictures that he said connected the group to the crimes, said Meeks was also upset about a pending drug test that she expected to fail. In one text, she told someone that if she was going back to jail, she was going to “make it worth my while.”

The prosecutor said that Meeks made arrangements to pick up Whetzel in North Stafford under the guise of going to a party. She and her codefendants drove Whetzel to a McDonald’s for what Meeks described in a text as his “last meal,” Sands said.