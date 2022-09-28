Spotsylvania 18-year-old pleads guilty to robbing tattoo artist

A young Spotsylvania County man who robbed $7,000 from his tattoo artist pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday.

Archie D. Langham Anderson, 18, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a gun in an occupied building. He will face up to 33 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 23.

In exchange for Langham Anderson’s plea, prosecutor Brian Carrico dropped a charge of possessing a firearm as a felon. Langham Anderson would have received a mandatory five-year sentence if he’d been convicted of that charge. However, one of the firearms charges he pleaded guilty to does carry a mandatory three-year term.

According to Carrico and court records, the robbery took place March 12 at an apartment in the 200 block of Kings Mill Court in the city. Langham Anderson had gotten a tattoo there the previous night and returned for a second tattoo, Carrico said.

After getting the second tattoo, Langham Anderson pulled out a gun and demanded money. He also fired a shot in the apartment, though the gun wasn’t aimed at anybody.

The victim knew Langham Anderson’s first name, and police were able to identify him as the suspect. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since a couple of days after the incident.