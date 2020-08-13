Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, Arrests made August 05, 2020 – August 12, 2020

Assault
- On 08/07/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Trent Robinson (30) for assault
- On 08/11/2020, Deputy Miller served Robert Dileo, Sr. (48) of Alexandria on a permitted warrant for assault and battery
- On 08/11/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Ronald Harris (52) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and public intoxication
- On 08/11/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Deanna Rupert (51) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
DUI
- On 08/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Gustavo Angel Bautista (19) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence
- On 08/09/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested James Perry (35) of Stafford driving under the influence
All Other Arrests
- On 08/05/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Orlando Cortez Holmes (38) of Spotsylvania on 3 outstanding warrants for felony choking and 2 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery
- On 08/05/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Nadira Aneesha Hill (22) of Spotsylvania on 2 outstanding warrants for hit and run and falsely summoning law enforcement
- On 08/06/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Thomas Byrne (35) of Spotsylvania for an unserved capias for failure to appear
- On 08/06/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Kyle Wiseman (29) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 08/06/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Brian Evans (48) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 08/07/2020, Deputy Otero arrested William Justin Monroe (38) for reckless driving and executed 2 summons for improper lane change and fail to signal
- On 08/07/2020, Deputy Norris served Jason Carrasquillo Torres (35) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting
- On 08/08/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Nichole Elizabeth Hall (38) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hall was also served on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.
- On 08/09/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Jason Jones (42) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 08/10/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Kevin Edward Gibson (27) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 08/10/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tyrique Lamont Nichols (29) of Stafford for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 08/10/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Timothy Nelson Hare, Jr. (34) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for a suspended sentence revocation
- On 08/10/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Jacob Reed Brooks (38) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for assault and battery and stalking
- On 08/10/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Roscoe Skinner, Jr. (57) of Manassas on 6 outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for violating a protective order
- On 08/11/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Michael C. Bunting (37) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org