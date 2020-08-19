Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, Arrests made August 12, 2020 – August 19, 2020

Larceny
- On 08/18/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Cassie Kandeh (27) of Stafford for misdemeanor embezzlement
- On 08/19/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Rondelle Markets Sergeant (32) of Sterling, VA for grand larceny
Assault
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Tynese Davis (26) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy Brown arrested Philip Cobin (19) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants for assault and battery
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Lewis Hawley, Jr. (55) of Spotsylvania for assault and child endangerment (x2)
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Vasquez arrested Eric Tarakis (42) of Spotsylvania for strangulation, assault, and preventing a 911 call
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Adrian Robertson (41) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
DUI
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Miranda Surles (23) of Caroline for driving under the influence (2nd in 5 years) and open container
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Damian Johnson (34) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and felony hit and run
- On 08/15/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Gustava De Leon Gudino (26) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, driving without a license, open container, and failure to obey lane markings in the area of Lansdowne and Mine Road
Narcotics
- On 08/14/2020, Detective Jurgens arrested Darryl Lyles, II (35) of Spotsylvania for possession of a firearm with schedule I/II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics, carrying a concealed weapon (felony), and false ID to law enforcement to evade arrest, and was also served on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Taylor arrested Anthony Smith (39) of Spotsylvania for felony eluding, possession of schedule I/II narcotics, and prisoner possession of marijuana
- On 08/15/2020, Deputy Brooks arrested James Moore (33) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and child neglect (x2) in the 5100 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested William Helton (40) of no fixed address for felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics, obstruction of justice, driving revoked (DUI related), three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and destruction of County property. Helton was also served on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Gary Graininger (36) of Spotsylvania for indecent exposure, public intoxication, and possession of schedule I/II narcotics
All Other Arrests
- On 08/11/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Jesse R. Thomas (59) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 08/11/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested James Albert Bijesse (56) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear in court on a charge of violating a protective order
- On 08/12/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Justin Cody Bowles (30) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias show cause revocation
- On 08/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Joan Eagle (68) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Toni Browning (34) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for possession of drugs
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Anthony Welch (24) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and indecent exposure
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Bobby Jean Eagle (76) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/13/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Erika Ashley Putman-Richter (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 08/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jason R. Brown (34) of Norfolk, VA for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Dylan Robertson (19) of Rixeyville, VA for public intoxication and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- On 08/14/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Dylan Dakota Whetzel (19) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 08/14/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Lee Henson (23) of Spotsylvania for destruction of property and violation of a protective order
- On 08/15/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Justin Levins (34) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/15/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Aaron R. Lewis (24) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 08/15/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Sherice Gordon (32) from Florida for a probation violation in another jurisdiction
- On 08/16/2020, Senior Deputy Schulz arrested Aneesha Johnson (28) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Je-Licia Carmichael (28) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Michael Scott Buchanan (51) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Alistair Alexander Streat (26) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for trespassing
- On 08/17/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Jon Brandon Yabata Foster (38) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for trespassing
- On 08/17/2020, Senior Deputy C. L. Washington arrested Joshua Griffin (30) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for trespassing
- On 08/17/2020, Senior Deputy C. L. Washington arrested Danielle Carter Ross Rezac (30) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear (2X) and failure to comply
- On 08/17/2020, Senior Deputy C L Washington arrested Kelsey Mae Porter (20) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/18/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Lauren Ashley Sutton (28) of Stafford for an outstanding Spotsylvania probation violation
- On 08/18/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Nicholas Dove (25) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for nonconsenting photos/video taken
- On 08/18/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Chancellor Ramall Dowden (30) of Georgia for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for obtaining money on false pretense and an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/18/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Charles Mauck (34) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use
- On 08/18/2020, Deputy C. Brooks arrested Daebrian Briggs (18) of Spotsylvania and Billy Brison (19) of Spotsylvania for trespassing
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.