Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, Arrests made August 19, 2020 – August 26, 2020

Assault
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy Harper and Deputy Staats arrested Sharonia Feliciano (29) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 08/22/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Allison Johnson (26) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 08/22/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Abraham Kulynuch (60) of King George for strangulation, assault and battery, and public intoxication
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Joan London (54) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual battery
- On 08/25/2020, Deputy Bezeredi arrested Kyle Bittner (31) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and vehicle tampering
- On 08/25/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Deryll Minor (25) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 08/25/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Jordan Minor (23) of Spotsylvania for assault
DUI
- On 08/19/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Robert V. Frenzel (55) of Caroline for driving under the influence of drugs, refusal of a blood test, and driving suspended in the 5400 block of Partlow Road
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Christian Edmonds for driving under the influence (1st Offense), felony child endangerment, unreasonable refusal of breath/blood, driving suspended, and no liability insurance
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy J. Carnahan arrested Courtney Dixon (22) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence
- On 08/23/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Trent Brooks (28) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of drugs
- On 08/23/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Michael Drummond (41) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence of narcotics and driving while revoked in the area of Stoney Creek Drive
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Michael Anthony Stone (25) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence (2nd offense) in the 9000 of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Brian Evans (48) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, misdemeanor eluding, and hit and run in the area of Spotsylvania Parkway and Balls Bluff Road
All Other Arrests
- On 08/19/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Mitchell Smith (38) of Caroline County for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 08/19/2020, Deputy Bezeredi arrested Kyle Bittner (31) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 10600 block of Courthouse Road
- On 08/20/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Timothy Patrick Hassinger (52) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for larceny (3rd offense)
- On 08/21/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Laura Ann Reesey (26) from South Carolina for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply (2X)
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy Harper and Deputy Staats arrested Khiry Jones (30) of Spotsylvania for violation of a protective order
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested Dante Garnett (23) of Spotsylvania for violation of a court order
- On 08/21/2020, Deputy Lay arrested Devin Galyen (23) for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for assault
- On 08/22/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Deon McKenny (21) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 9000 block of Gunston Hall Road
- On 08/23/2020, Deputy J. Carnahan arrested April Lester (36) of Powhatan for possession of drug paraphernalia and was also served on outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 08/23/2020, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested Neil Sleeme (47) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 08/23/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested William Franklin Isenberg, Jr. (49) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 100 block of Beauregard Street
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Chanta Lamar Johnson (41) of Spotsylvania for outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for assault and battery and disorderly conduct
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Matthew Phillip Sullivan (42) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Deandre Scott (31) of Fredericksburg for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction in the area of Courthouse Road and Leavells Road
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Burnett arrested Ralph Minter (56) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias
- On 08/24/2020, Deputy Piersol released Gabriel Rodriguez (25) of Fredericksburg on a summons for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and reckless driving
- On 08/25/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Joseph Harvey Kicherer (42) of Spotsylvania for a probation violation and charges in another jurisdiction
- On 08/25/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Dana Michelle Layman (32) of Stafford for outstanding capiases in other jurisdictions
- On 08/25/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Mohamed S Sankoh (36) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for sexual assault and impeding blood circulation
- On 08/25/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested David M. Henderson (56) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant for an unsafe dog pen (4X)
- On 08/25/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Dustin Kai Smith (38) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for failure to appear in court
- On 08/26/2020, Deputy Branham arrested Gregory Mullins (49) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias
