Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, Arrests made August 26, 2020 – September 02, 2020

Larceny
- On 08/27/2020, Deputy Cabrera and Deputy Staats arrested Howard Waugh (62) of Rhoadesville for robbery with a firearm, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed weapon violation in a restaurant and public intoxication
Assault
- On 08/27/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Shawn Payne (29) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants from the night before for felony assault and battery, felony strong armed robbery, intentional damage to monument (<$1000), obstruction of justice, and prevent calling 911
- On 08/28/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Jason Degraef (45) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and assault on law enforcement
- On 08/30/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Delonte’ Bass (28) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 08/31/2020, Deputy Newton arrested Tanner Mosher (19) of Spotsylvania for unlawful bodily injury
- On 08/31/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested James Price (49) of Fredericksburg for assault
- On 09/01/2020, Deputy Branham arrested Percy Banks (49) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 09/01/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Bobby Mason, Sr. (59) for obstruction of justice and assault
Narcotics
- On 08/29/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Brandon Comfort (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics (x2), possession of schedule III narcotics, and possession of schedule IV narcotics. Comfort was also served on two outstanding capias warrants out of Spotsylvania for failure to appear on numerous underlying charges
- On 08/30/2020, Deputy Jones arrested Amanda Bailey (32) of King George for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and other outstanding warrants
- On 08/30/2020, Deputy Jones arrested Sophia Kirby (27) of Madison for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia
- On 08/31/2020, Deputy Garcia released Michael Barnes, II (38) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia
DUI
- On 08/29/2020, Deputy Burnett arrested Ty Ferrell (24) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 7700 block of Ashley Farms Circle
All Other Arrests
- On 08/27/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Christopher Pullen (38) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants
- On 08/30/2020, Deputy Burnett arrested Amber Burkes (34) for an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania and on two counts of child endangerment
- On 08/31/2020, Deputy Bezeredi arrested Andrew Ward (34) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 08/31/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Kayla N. Gudiness (25) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias' for probation violation and direct indictment protective order violation
- On 08/31/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Krista Kay Perkins (32) of Annandale on 4 outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for 2 counts of possession of a schedule I/II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse
- On 09/01/2020, Deputy C. Brooks served Jaime Blair (41) of Ruther Glen an outstanding capias for probation violation
