Spotsylvania authorities say traffic stop led to illegal drugs, guns and cash

Spotsylvania authorities said a monthslong narcotics unit investigation turned up more than half a million dollars worth of illegal drugs, cash and guns—all found in a car and an RV at a county marina.

The case culminated with a Wednesday evening arrest after a deputy pulled over a pickup truck near the intersection of Courthouse Road and the Courthouse bypass in Spotsylvania, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy W. Wright stopped the suspect vehicle around 7 p.m., then used his dog Rocky to conduct “a canine sniff,” which led to the discovery of numerous illegal drugs, according to Capt. Liz Scott.

She said the ensuing search of the truck turned up 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, a quarter-pound of mushrooms, a quarter-ounce of MDMA, LSD, marijuana, edible marijuana, a handgun and $9,574 in cash.

Ronald Cotton, a 46-year-old who has no listed address, was arrested.

He faces charges of possessing drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a gun with illegal drugs and possession of a gun as a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.