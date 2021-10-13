 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania authorities seeking suspects in armed robbery
Police have found the suspected getaway vehicle used in an armed robbery in Spotsylvania early Tuesday, but were still looking for the suspects Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the robbery took place at 3:12 a.m. at the Wawa at Cosner’s Corner in the 10000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Two black males wearing hoods and face coverings entered the store and used a gun while demanding tobacco products.

They left with cigarettes and other items and got into a silver minivan, where another man was waiting. No one was injured and no money was taken.

Skebo said a witness got the license tag number, and police found the vehicle Wednesday in Fredericksburg. Police have seized the car and are processing it for evidence.

Skebo said police believe the vehicle was involved in other recent crimes in the region and Spotsylvania authorities are working with other law enforcement agencies in trying to identify the suspects.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

