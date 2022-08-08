Spotsylvania congregation 'looking forward to the good' after vandalism at church

Spotsylvania detectives Monday were investigating extensive vandalism that occurred late Saturday or early Sunday at a county church.

John Swain, the senior pastor at Craigs Baptist Church at 14123 W. Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania, said he received a phone call about 2 a.m. Sunday informing him that one of the smoke sensors was indicating fire in the Community Life Center, the church’s primary place of worship.

Fire officials and members of the county Sheriff’s Office were already on the scene when Swain arrived to find thousands of dollars in damage. There was no fire, but someone had entered the building and caused damage in just about every room.

Included in the destruction was busted-up sheet rock, destroyed property, broken and overturned tables, broken glass and fire extinguishers that had been set off. The intruder or intruders also threw food and paint on walls and furniture.

“Someone went in there with the intent to destroy, and that’s exactly what they did,” said Swain, who added that nothing was stolen.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said county detectives were investigating the incident Monday and were intent on finding the culprit or culprits.

The life center is about a decade old, Swain said, and is across the street from the old church building. The church, which is less than two miles from the Orange County line, has been in the community for more than 250 years.

Swain said Sunday’s service was moved to the older building, which is much smaller than the newer, multipurpose facility. He said a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, during which church officials will decide how to proceed, but Swain said he thinks the church will be able to clean up much of the damage itself.

Swain said neither he nor any other church members he has talked to has any idea who would have done such a thing. He said no one knows of anyone who would have been that angry with Craigs Baptist.

“We don’t know if this was personal or just a random act,” he said. “But no one wants to crucify whoever it was. This is obviously someone in need of help.”

The pastor said his church has already received an outpouring of support and offers of help from other churches and members of the community.

“No one is happy about what happened, but it’s all in the good Lord’s hands,” Swain said. “We’re looking forward to the good He’s going to make out of this mess.”