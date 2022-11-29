Spotsylvania deputies arrest man accused of child molestation

A man has been arrested on child sexual molestation charges in Spotsylvania County that date back nearly 20 years, court records show.

Pedro Marcos Gomez, 71, of Sandston, also known as Jose Ernesto Garcia, among other aliases, is charged with sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties. Gomez is accused of molesting a child who was between the ages of seven and 10 when the alleged acts occurred between 2002 and 2005.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said Gomez was arrested this month by Spotsylvania detectives with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. A Spotsylvania grand jury indicted Gomez following an investigation conducted by Detective Y. Lecarpentier.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Gomez was using the name and personal information of multiple other people. One of those identities belong to a man who died in March 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Skebo said the detective believes there may be other sexual assault victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Lecarpentier at 540/507-7674 or email her at ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us.

Gomez is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 12 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.