Spotsylvania deputy charged with shooting Isiah Brown unlikely to be jailed before trial

The Spotsylvania deputy who was indicted Thursday in connection with the shooting of a county resident in April likely won’t be going to jail, at least not before the end of his trial.

David Matthew Turbyfill, 23, is charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm for shooting county resident Isiah Brown multiple times in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania on April 21.

It was not clear Friday whether Turbyfill had been served with a warrant, but court records show that he would be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. As long as Turbyfill stays out of trouble and shows up at scheduled court hearings, he will remain free, at least until a decision is made on the charge.

The grand jury also considered a second felony charge against the deputy, unlawful wounding, but decided not to indict him on that count.

Turbyfill, a graduate of Fredericksburg Christian School and Virginia Military Institute, had been working as a deputy in Spotsylvania less than six months when the incident involving the 32-year-old Brown took place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had given Brown a ride home earlier that morning after Brown’s car broke down, and returned to Catharpin Road after Brown made a 911 call in which he threatened to kill his brother.