Spotsylvania deputy fired shots while being charged at with a sword, police say

The Spotsylvania man who was shot by a county deputy Monday evening was charging toward the deputy with a 32-inch sword when the deputy opened fire, according to police.

Nicholas Gene Howell, 27, is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He was still in an area trauma center receiving treatment Tuesday and was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the deputy, whose name was not disclosed, responded to the area of Robinson Road in western Spotsylvania shortly before 6 p.m. One of the suspect’s parents had called 911 to report that the suspect was armed with a weapon and was making death threats to another family member, Skebo said.

Skebo said the first arriving deputy approached the home and saw the suspect run to the rear of the home, where other family members were standing outside. Police said he then charged toward the deputy with what police described as a 32-inch “Spartan warrior-style” sword.

Skebo said the deputy attempted to “tactfully relocate,” but fired shots as the suspect quickly closed in. The suspect was struck multiple times.

The deputy performed first aid until medical personnel arrived and flew the suspect out for treatment.

The deputy is a six-year veteran with the rank of Deputy First Class. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Skebo said additional charges are pending against the suspect.