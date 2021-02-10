Spotsylvania drops charges against one teen in dismembered body case

Charges were dropped Wednesday afternoon against a teenager who had been charged in connection with a dismembered body discovered last week in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said investigators were able to exclude 18-year-old Dominic McCall as a suspect in the case involving homicide victim Dylan Whetzel based upon "recently obtained forensic evidence."

Skebo said the warrants initially obtained against McCall were based on eyewitness accounts. He said authorities had to wait on forensic evidence that took several days to get. Skebo declined to elaborate.

McCall was released from jail Tuesday night and the commonwealth's attorney's office dropped the charges Wednesday.

Whetzel's remains were found Feb. 1 in the woods off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania. His death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities have not released his cause of death. Search warrants associated with the case have been sealed.

Brennan Thomas, 18, of Spotsylvania, is the lone remaining suspect charged in the case. He is charged with offenses that include defiling a dead body and concealing a dead body. No one has been charged with murder.

Skebo said the investigation is still active and complex, and the Sheriff's Office is unable to provide additional details at this time.

